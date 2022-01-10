MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy EURINR ; target of : 84.85 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The Euro appreciated by 0.57% on Friday mainly on the back of weakness in the dollar.

January 10, 2022 / 08:43 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

The Euro appreciated by 0.57% on Friday mainly on the back of weakness in the dollar. However, sharp upside was capped despite a surge in euro zone inflation as ECB policymakers are of the view that inflation will gradually slow down in 2022, signally no rate hike needed this year. Euro zone CPI data showed inflation rose to 5% in December 2021 • The Euro is expected to trade with a positive bias amid weakness in dollar and expectation of improved economic data from euro area. However, sharp upside may be capped on divergence in monetary policy and risk aversion in the global markets. Further, investors fear that tightening of rules to curb the spread of Coronavirus will have a negative impact on an already fragile economy.

Intra-day strategy 

EURINR January futures contract (NSE)
Buy EURINR in the range of 84.53-84.55
Target: 84.85Stop Loss: 84.40
 Support: 84.40/84.30Resistance: 84.75/84.85

Close

Related stories

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #EURINR #ICICI Direct #Rupee
first published: Jan 10, 2022 08:43 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.