Buy EURINR ; target of : 84.80 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The Euro appreciated by 0.64% yesterday mainly on the back of weakness in the dollar and optimistic global market sentiments.

January 13, 2022 / 08:39 AM IST
ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

The Euro appreciated by 0.64% yesterday mainly on the back of weakness in the dollar and optimistic global market sentiments. Further, the Euro rallied on improved economic data from euro area. Industrial production surged 2.3% in November 2021 compared to 1.3% decline in October 2021. However, sharp gains were capped on ongoing concerns over rising Covid-19 cases in Europe • The Euro is expected to trade with a positive bias amid weakness in the dollar and rise in risk appetite in global market sentiments. Additionally, expectation of improved economic data from euro area will be supportive for the single currency. However, sharp upside may be capped on divergence in monetary policy and on concerns over rising Covid-19 cases.

Intra-day strategy 

EURINR January futures contract (NSE)
Buy EURINR in the range of 84.55-84.57
Target: 84.80Stop Loss: 84.40
Support: 84.40/84.30Resistance: 84.70/84.80

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #EURINR #ICICI Direct #Rupee
first published: Jan 13, 2022 08:39 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.