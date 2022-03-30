English
    Buy EURINR; target of : 84.70 : ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, Euro appreciated by 0.91% yesterday amid weak dollar and rise in risk appetite in the global markets.

    March 30, 2022 / 08:55 AM IST
    Representative image

    ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

    Euro appreciated by 0.91% yesterday amid weak dollar and rise in risk appetite in the global markets. Further, euro was lifted on hopes for breakthrough in RussiaUkraine peace talks. Russia has promised to scale down military operations around Kyiv and Ukraine proposed adopting a neutral status in a sign of progress at face to face negations in Turkey • Euro is expected to trade with a positive bias amid soft dollar and optimistic global market sentiments. Further, euro may gain strength on reports of progress in peace talk between Russia and Ukraine. Additionally, German CPI data is likely to show that inflation remained elevated in March, which may strengthen the case for ECB to further tighten their monetary policy and join rate hike club this year. EURINR (April) is expected to trade in a range of 84.25-84.70.

    Intra-day strategy 

    EURINR April futures contract (NSE)
    Buy EURINR in the range of 84.38-84.40
    Target: 84.70Stop Loss: 84.25
    Support: 84.25/84.15Resistance: 84.60/84.70

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #EURINR #ICICI Direct #Rupee
    first published: Mar 30, 2022 08:55 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.