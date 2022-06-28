English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy EURINR; target of : 83.60: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The Euro edged higher by 0.24% on Monday amid expectations that the European Central Bank will soon raise interest rates for the first time in more than a decade.

    June 28, 2022 / 08:44 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

    The Euro edged higher by 0.24% on Monday amid expectations that the European Central Bank will soon raise interest rates for the first time in more than a decade. Further, the Euro was supported as Spain approves $9.5 billion aid package. Spain announced a €9 billion ($9.50 billion) package of measures on Saturday to help its most vulnerable households cope with soaring energy prices and inflation, including subsidies for transport and 80% reduction in energy bill taxes • The Euro is expected to trade with a positive bias today amid weak dollar. However, investors will remain vigilant ahead of ECB President Lagarde’s speech and German consumer climate data, as consumer climate data is expected to drop from -26.0 to - 27.6. EURUSD is expected to break the hurdle of 1.0625 to continue its upward trend towards the level of 1.0690. EURINR is likely to trade in the range of 83.10 to 83.60

    Intra-day strategy 

    EURINR July futures contract (NSE)
    Buy EURINR in the range of 83.30 - 83.32
    Target: 83.60Stoploss: 83.10
    Support: 83.10 - 83.00Resistance: 83.60 - 83.70

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #EURINR #ICICI Direct #Rupee
    first published: Jun 28, 2022 08:43 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.