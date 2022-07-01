Buy EURINR; target of : 83.30: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

The euro edged higher by 0.43% on Thursday amid weak dollar. Further, euro was supported by strong euro area unemployment rate data. The unemployment rate in the euro area edged lower to a fresh record low of 6.6% in May from 6.7% in April, compared to market forecasts of 6.8%. Additionally, retail sales in Germany increased 0.6% MoM in May, rebounding from a 5.4% drop in April, and slightly better than forecasts of a 0.5% rise • The euro is expected to trade with a positive bias today amid weak dollar. Further, investors will remain vigilant ahead of euro area CPI data and German manufacturing PMI data. Euro area CPI data is expected to rise from 8.1% to 8.4%. EUR/USD is expected to surpass the hurdle of 1.0500 to continue its upward trend towards the level of 1.0540. EURINR is likely to trade in the range of 82.50 to 83.30.

Intra-day strategy

EURINR July futures contract (NSE) Buy EURINR in the range of 82.80 - 82.82 Target: 83.30 Stoploss: 82.50 Support: 82.50 - 82.40 Resistance: 83.30 - 83.50

