Buy EURINR; target of : 82.75 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

The Euro depreciated on Monday amid a strong dollar and as eurozone CPI data showed inflation remained hot. Europe inflation grew 10.7% in October, up from 9.9% in September. However, sharp downside was cushioned on stronger-than-expected German retail sales data, which grew 0.9%.

For all Currency report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

01112022 - currency