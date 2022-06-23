English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Adequate protein intake can help working professionals lead a healthy working life. Join the talk.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy EURINR; target of : 82.70: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The Euro edged higher by 0.32% on Wednesday amid weak US dollar.

    June 23, 2022 / 08:41 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

    The Euro edged higher by 0.32% on Wednesday amid weak US dollar. Further, the Euro was supported by the statement of German finance minister Christian Lindner, as he urged the European Central Bank on Wednesday to take swift action to get inflation under control. However, sharp upside was capped by weak German bond yields • The Euro is expected to trade with a positive bias today amid weakness in dollar. However, investors will remain vigilant ahead of Euro area services PMI data and manufacturing PMI data, as services PMI data is expected to fall from 56.1 to 55.5 and manufacturing PMI data is expected to fall from 54.6 to 53.9. EURUSD is expected to surpass the hurdle of 1.0620 to continue its upward trend towards the level of 1.0680. EURINR is likely to trade in the range of 82.20 to 82.70.

    Intra-day strategy 

    EURINR June futures contract (NSE)
    Buy EURINR in the range of 82.40 - 82.42
    Target: 82.70Stoploss: 82.20
    Support: 82.20 - 82.00Resistance: 82.70 - 82.90

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #EURINR #ICICI Direct #Rupee
    first published: Jun 23, 2022 08:41 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.