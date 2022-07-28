English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy EURINR; target of : 81.90: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, Euro edged higher by 0.74% on Wednesday amid weak US dollar and rise in risk appetite in the global market.

    July 28, 2022 / 09:13 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

    Euro edged higher by 0.74% on Wednesday amid weak US dollar and rise in risk appetite in the global market. Further, euro was supported by rebound in Germany 10 years government bond yields. However, sharp upside was restricted by weak economic data from the Euro area. The GfK Consumer Climate Indicator in Germany fell to a new record low of -30.6 heading into August of 2022 from a revised -27.7 in June and compared with market forecasts of -28.9. The latest reading highlighted mounting recession fears and concerns over supply shortage of natural gas • Euro is expected to trade with a positive bias amid weakness in US dollar and rise in risk appetite in the global market. Further, expectation of strong German CPI MoM data from euro area may support euro. EUR/USD is expected to surpass the hurdle of 1.0225 to continue its upward trend towards the level of 1.0280. EURINR (Aug) is likely to trade in the range of 81.40-81.90.

    Intra-day strategy 

    EURINR Aug futures contract (NSE)
    Buy EURINR in the range of 81.60-81.62
    Target: 81.90Stoploss: 81.40
    Support: 81.40/81.20Resistance: 81.90/82.00

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    28072022 - currency

    Close

    Related stories

    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #EURINR #ICICI Direct #Rupee
    first published: Jul 28, 2022 09:13 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.