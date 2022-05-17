English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy EURINR; target of : 81.75 : ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The Euro appreciated by 0.27% yesterday amid weakness in dollar and rise in risk appetite in domestic markets.

    May 17, 2022 / 08:38 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

    The Euro appreciated by 0.27% yesterday amid weakness in dollar and rise in risk appetite in domestic markets. Further, the Euro bounced back after ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said common currency’s weakness could threaten the central banks efforts to steer inflation towards its target • The Euro is expected to trade with a positive bias amid easing of dollar and rise in risk appetite in global markets. However, sharp upside may be capped on disappointing economic data from euro area and worries over stagflation. Further, traders fear that ongoing war in Ukraine and rising energy cost will hamper economic growth in region. Additionally, European Commission lowered its economic growth outlook by 1.3 points to 2.7% and increased its inflation forecast by 3.5 points to 6.1% for 2022. EURINR (May) is expected to trade in a range of 81.30-81.75 .

    Intra-day strategy 

    EURINR May futures contract (NSE)
    Buy EURINR in the range of 81.45-81.47
    Target: 81.75Stoploss: 81.30
    Support: 81.30/81.20Resistance: 81.65/81.75

    Close

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #EURINR #ICICI Direct #Rupee
    first published: May 17, 2022 08:38 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.