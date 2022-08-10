English
    Buy EURINR; target of : 81.60: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The Euro appreciated by 0.10% on Monday mainly on the back of a weak US dollar.

    August 10, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST
    ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

    The Euro appreciated by 0.10% on Monday mainly on the back of a weak US dollar. Further, the Euro was supported as German Finance Minister Christian Lindner plans a €10.1 billion ($10.29 billion) relief package to help taxpayers in 2023. Moreover, strong macroeconomic data from the euro area supported the Euro. Sentix Investor Confidence for the eurozone inched up to -25.2 points from -26.4 in July • The Euro is expected to trade with a positive bias amid weak US dollar. Further, the Euro may rise on expectation of strong economic data from euro area. EURUSD is expected to surpass the hurdle of 1.0260 to continue its upward trend towards the level of 1.0300. EURINR (August) is likely to trade in a range of 81.10-81.60.

    Intra-day strategy 

    EURINR Aug futures contract (NSE)
    Buy EURINR in the range of 81.30-81.32
    Target: 81.60Stoploss: 81.10
    Support: 81.10/81.00Resistance: 81.60/81.70

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 10, 2022 08:30 am
