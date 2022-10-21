 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy EURINR; target of : 81.60 : ICICI Direct

Moneycontrol.com
Oct 21, 2022 / 10:13 AM IST

ICICI Direct, The Euro edged higher on Thursday amid a weak US dollar. Furthermore, stronger than expected economic data from the euro area supported the Euro.

(Representational image)

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

The Euro edged higher on Thursday amid a weak US dollar. Furthermore, stronger than expected economic data from the euro area supported the Euro. Producer prices in Germany increased 2.3% from a month earlier in September 2022, topping market expectations of 1.3%.

For all Currency report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

21102022 - currency

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #EURINR #ICICI Direct #Rupee
first published: Oct 21, 2022 10:13 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.