    Buy EURINR; target of : 81.60 : ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The Euro edged higher on Thursday amid a weak US dollar. Furthermore, stronger than expected economic data from the euro area supported the Euro.

    October 21, 2022 / 10:13 AM IST
    (Representational image)


    ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR


    The Euro edged higher on Thursday amid a weak US dollar. Furthermore, stronger than expected economic data from the euro area supported the Euro. Producer prices in Germany increased 2.3% from a month earlier in September 2022, topping market expectations of 1.3%.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #EURINR #ICICI Direct #Rupee
    first published: Oct 21, 2022 10:13 am
