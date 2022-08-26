 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy EURINR; target of : 80.60: ICICI Direct

Aug 26, 2022 / 08:39 AM IST

ICICI Direct, The Euro appreciated yesterday amid strong economic data from the euro area.

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

The Euro appreciated yesterday amid strong economic data from the euro area. The German economy advanced 0.1% on quarter in Q2 2022, compared to preliminary estimates of a flat reading, boosted by household and government expenditure.

