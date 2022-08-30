Buy EURINR; target of : 80.60: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

The Euro appreciated by 0.30% as European Central Bank policymakers made the case on Saturday for a large interest rate hike next month as inflation remains uncomfortably high and the public may be losing trust in the bank's inflation fighting credentials.

For all Currency report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

30082022 - currency