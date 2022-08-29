English
    Buy EURINR; target of : 80.60: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The Euro depreciated on Friday amid weak economic data from the euro area.

    August 29, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST

    ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR


    The Euro depreciated on Friday amid weak economic data from the euro area. The GfK Consumer Climate Indicator in Germany fell to a new record low of -36.5 heading into September of 2022 from a revised -30.9 in the prior month and worse than market forecasts of -31.8.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 29, 2022 09:06 am
