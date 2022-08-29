Buy EURINR; target of : 80.60: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

The Euro depreciated on Friday amid weak economic data from the euro area. The GfK Consumer Climate Indicator in Germany fell to a new record low of -36.5 heading into September of 2022 from a revised -30.9 in the prior month and worse than market forecasts of -31.8.

