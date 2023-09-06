English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Free Credit Report: Take the First Step Towards Financial Well-being with Credit Score in just 2 Clicks!
    Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview
    Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Ethos; target of Rs 1973: East India Securities

    East India Securities is bullish on Ethos has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1973 in its research report dated September 06, 2023.

    Broker Research
    September 06, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    East India Securities's research report on Ethos

    Ethos is a big player in retailing premium & luxury watches. The demand for premium & luxury watches is expected to grow robustly at 12.5% CAGR between CY20-25 (Technopak Advisors). Ethos retails 60+ watch brands, 7,000+ watches. Some of the brands it retails are Omega, Rolex, IWC, Rado, Tissot, Longines among others. Of these exclusive brands (sold only by Ethos) are 42. Ethos presently runs 60 stores in 23 cities. Ethos Offers omni-channel sales. Ethos is a young company having started operations in 2003. It was promoted by KDDL, which in turn was promoted by a first- generation entrepreneur, Mr Yashovardhan Saboo.

    Outlook

    We assign BUY rating with target price of Rs 1973 per share.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Ethos - 06 -09 - 2023 - emkay

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #East India Securities #Ethos #Recommendations
    first published: Sep 6, 2023 11:32 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!