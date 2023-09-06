Buy Ethos; target of Rs 1973: East India Securities

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

East India Securities's research report on Ethos

Ethos is a big player in retailing premium & luxury watches. The demand for premium & luxury watches is expected to grow robustly at 12.5% CAGR between CY20-25 (Technopak Advisors). Ethos retails 60+ watch brands, 7,000+ watches. Some of the brands it retails are Omega, Rolex, IWC, Rado, Tissot, Longines among others. Of these exclusive brands (sold only by Ethos) are 42. Ethos presently runs 60 stores in 23 cities. Ethos Offers omni-channel sales. Ethos is a young company having started operations in 2003. It was promoted by KDDL, which in turn was promoted by a first- generation entrepreneur, Mr Yashovardhan Saboo.

Outlook

We assign BUY rating with target price of Rs 1973 per share.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Ethos - 06 -09 - 2023 - emkay