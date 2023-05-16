Buy Ethos; target of Rs 1540: Emkay Global Financial

Buy

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Ethos

Q4 EBITDA came 9% below estimates, led by lag in price revisions by brands, resulting in lower gross margins. However, Ethos expects margins to recover completely, once the ongoing price revisions get completed. Q4 revenue grew strongly by 31%, of which 27% was contributed by SSG and the remaining came from addition of new stores. Ethos expects strong momentum to continue in FY24, with best-in-class outlook of 25-30% topline growth (upon 37% growth in FY23) and operating leverage-driven margin gains. Targeted growth is a combination of 12-15% SSG and new store additions, as Ethos targets to take its store count to 90 stores by FY25 (vs. 54 stores currently). RoIC (posttax) improved by ~300bps to ~13% in FY23, led by strong margin gains (+280bps in FY23) and stable working capital (148 days).

Outlook

Given strong execution and outlook, we are increasing our margin estimates by 70-90bps, leading to a 7-8% increase in our EBITDA estimates. We maintain BUY with a revised TP of Rs1,540 (22x Jun-25 EBITDA vs. Mar-25 earlier).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Ethos - 16 -05 - 2023 - emkay