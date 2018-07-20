Buy Essel Propack; target of Rs 140: CD Equisearch

CD Equisearch's research report on Essel Propack

The global plastic packaging market that was valued at $318.92 bn in 2017 is expected to reach a value of $399.44 bn by 2023 at a CAGR of 3.44% over the forecast period of 2018–2023, according to Mordor Intelligence, a company that engaged in market research. The plastic packaging market is expected to grow broadly in line with the global economy, accentuated by its growing application in diverse industries. Rising demand for increase in shelf life and consumer preferences towards convenient packing solutions, consistent substitution of traditional metal and glass materials in food and other markets, rising household income, growing demand from the retail sector, and increasing foray of packaging into food markets are all positively impacting the plastic packaging market. Yet, government regulations pertaining to environmental safety is constricting the growth of plastic packaging.

Outlook

Weighing odds, advise buying the stock with the revised target price of Rs 140 (previous target Rs 172 (adjusted for bonus)) based on 20x FY20e EPS of Rs 7.04 over a period of 6-9 months.

