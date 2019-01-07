Buy Escorts with target Rs 759: Dinesh Rohira

Dinesh Rohira

Escorts maintained an upward trajectory for over the past one month after making a healthy consolidation from a higher price-band of Rs 722-720 towards a low of Rs 585.

It took strong support in Rs 560-550 zone to reserve the trend into bullish trajectory where it managed to break out from its 100-days moving average level placed at Rs 711.

The scrip also witnessed a decent volume growth during the same period and formed a small bullish candlestick pattern on both weekly and daily price charts.

The momentum indicator outlined a positive divergence in price with its RSI at 63, coupled with MACD managing to make a bullish crossover in past to trade above its signal line. We recommend a buy.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.