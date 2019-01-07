App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2019 01:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Escorts with target Rs 759: Dinesh Rohira

The scrip witnessed a decent volume growth during the same period and formed a small bullish candlestick pattern on both weekly and daily price charts.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dinesh Rohira

Escorts maintained an upward trajectory for over the past one month after making a healthy consolidation from a higher price-band of Rs 722-720 towards a low of Rs 585.

It took strong support in Rs 560-550 zone to reserve the trend into bullish trajectory where it managed to break out from its 100-days moving average level placed at Rs 711.

The scrip also witnessed a decent volume growth during the same period and formed a small bullish candlestick pattern on both weekly and daily price charts.

The momentum indicator outlined a positive divergence in price with its RSI at 63, coupled with MACD managing to make a bullish crossover in past to trade above its signal line. We recommend a buy.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 7, 2019 01:43 pm

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.