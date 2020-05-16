Buy Escorts; target of Rs 914: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on Escorts

A good rabi crop and an expected favorable monsoon lead us to expect pent-up demand in Jun-Oct’20. We believe tractor demand would continue strong even in FY22. We expect the margin to decline in FY21 due to lower volumes, and recover in FY22.

Outlook

We are upgrading the stock to a Buy (earlier a Sell), with a revised target of `914 (earlier `726).

