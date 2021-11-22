MARKET NEWS

Buy Escorts; target of Rs 2200: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Escorts recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2200 in its research report dated November 19, 2021.

November 22, 2021 / 03:37 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Escorts


Escorts is India’s fourth largest tractor maker (11.3% FY21 market share) and also serves the domestic construction equipment, railways space. FY21 sales mix – tractors 82%, construction equipment 11%, railways 7%. Past five year’s CAGR: 44.9%, 59.8% in EBITDA, PAT; cash positive b/s. Escorts to issue 93.64 lakh equity shares via preferential allotment to Kubota at a price of ₹2,000/share with total inflow pegged at ₹1873 crore. Kubota’s shareholding in Escorts to increase from 10% to 16.4%. Kubota to launch open offer for minority shareholders of Escorts at ₹2000/share. Kubota will now be a joint promoter of the company. Company name proposed to be changed to Escorts Kubota Ltd. All existing JV’s proposed to be merged, thereby simplifying the structure. Nanda family to retain its holding, Mr. Nikhil Nanda to continue as CMD.



Outlook


We retain BUY on Escorts with Kubota now a co-promoter with expectations of enhanced product offerings and increased global sourcing from India. We value Escorts at revised SOTP-based TP of Rs 2,200 (23x P/E on core FY23E EPS, 15% discount on treasury shares; previous TP Rs 1,900).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Escorts #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Nov 22, 2021 03:37 pm

