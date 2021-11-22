MARKET NEWS

Buy Escorts; target of Rs 2140: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Escorts has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2140 in its research report dated November 20, 2021.

November 22, 2021 / 01:57 PM IST
 
 
Emkay Global Financial's report on Escorts


On Thursday (18th Nov), Escorts' board announced Kubota (a 9% shareholder) will acquire 46.9mn additional shares through preferential allotment plus open offer, and join the Nandas as a co-promoter. At Rs2,000/share (a 23% premium to Wednesday's closing price), the total deal value is Rs94bn, implying 22x NTM core P/E. After a successful open offer, Kubota's shareholding may increase to 53.5% (59.1mn shares), assuming the cancellation of 33.7mn treasury stock. Kubota's takeover will substantially improve Escorts' medium-term growth outlook, based on: 1) localization of existing tractor imports currently done by Kubota's India JV; 2) leveraging Escorts for global component supplies to support Kubota's global sales; 3) technology support in construction equipment, farm implements and high-end tractors. We raise FY23E/24E EPS by 5%/7% (without factoring in the dilution from Kubota JV buyouts/consolidation), and now forecast Revenue/EPS CAGRs of 12%/17% in FY22-24E vs. 7%/12% previously.



Outlook


We upgrade ESC to a Buy with a Dec'22 TP of Rs2,140 (Rs1,600 earlier). We value core at 22x P/E (16x P/E earlier) and (post-deal) cash at Rs423/share (0.80x book); core P/E is at a 10% premium to fair P/E (backed by DCF), and captures potential upside from farm implements in India, and higher tractor exports.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Nov 22, 2021 01:57 pm

