PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
DIWALI OFFER :Be a Pro and get Voot Select. Subscribe Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 01:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Escorts; target of Rs 1442: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Escorts has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1442 in its research report dated November 03, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global Financial's report on Escorts


Q2FY21 revenue grew strongly by 24% to Rs16.4bn, above the estimate of Rs15.3bn, mainly due to better tractor realizations. We expect positive momentum to continue in tractor volumes with a 5% CAGR over FY20-23E (4% CAGR earlier). OPM expanded notably by 880bps to 18.3%, above the estimated 12.6%, owing to better mix, cost controls and lower marketing/administration expenses. As some of these factors are unsustainable, margins are likely to taper ahead. Led by higher volume and margin assumptions, we upgrade FY21/22/23 EPS estimates by 33%/13%/7%. Post revision, EPS growth is expected at an 18% CAGR over FY20-23E. Average ROCE is expected at 20%, with FCF of Rs4.1bn/year over FY21-23E.


Outlook


We await details of new investments of Rs10bn in tie-up with Kubota, which could provide triggers for medium-term growth. Retain Buy rating with a TP of Rs1,442 (Rs1,256 earlier), based on 16x FY23E core EPS (Sep’22E earlier).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 11, 2020 01:58 pm

tags #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Escorts #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.