Buy Escorts Kubota; target of Rs 2500: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Escorts Kubota

We attended Escorts’ analyst meet, where the management re-iterated its robust mediumterm growth prospects. FY28 revenue target is at Rs227bn as against Rs72bn in FY22, implying a 21% CAGR, driven by: 1) amalgamation with Kubota JVs, 2) ramp-up of vehicle/component exports, and 3) continuing growth in domestic businesses. Profitability remains a key focus area with an FY28 ROE target of 18%+ as against 12% in FY22, led by better margins and asset turnover. Management also plans to increase dividend payout and do buy-backs by utilizing up to 40% of profits. Led by tractor sales upcycle and opening of new revenue streams due to the support of the new joint promoter, Kubota, we expect Escorts to report robust revenue/EPS CAGRs of 23%/21% over FY22-25E. Escorts remains one of our top picks in the sector.



Outlook

We increase our FY24-25E EPS estimates slightly by 1-2%, as we factor in the positive impact of the amalgamation of Kubota JVs. We reaffirm BUY with a TP of Rs2,500/share (Rs2,450 earlier), based on 25x Dec-24E core EPS and cash at Rs359/share (0.80x book).

Escorts Kubota - 21 -11-2022 - emkay