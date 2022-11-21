English
    Buy Escorts Kubota; target of Rs 2365: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Escorts Kubota recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2365 in its research report dated November 20, 2022.

    November 21, 2022 / 10:34 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Escorts Kubota


    The company is a prominent tractor maker domestically (10.3% FY22 market share). It also serves domestic construction equipment, railways space. FY22 sales mix – tractors 77%, construction equipment 14%, railways 9% • Kubota (Japanese company), a co-promoter with effective stake at 53.5%.



    Outlook


    We retain BUY rating amid wider opportunity at play with Kubota coming on board as co-promoter and strong financials amid healthy RoCE targets. Revising our estimates, we now value Escorts Kubota at SOTP-based TP of Rs 2,365 (25x P/E on core FY24E EPS; earlier TP of Rs 2,330).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Escorts Kubota - 21 -11-2022 - icici

    first published: Nov 21, 2022 10:34 pm