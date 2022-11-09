Buy Escorts Kubota; target of Rs 2330: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Escorts Kubota

The company is a prominent tractor maker domestically (10.3% FY22 market share). It also serves domestic construction equipment, railways space. FY22 sales mix – tractors 77%, construction equipment 14%, railways 9% • Past five year CAGR: 24.1%, 35.6% in EBITDA, PAT; cash positive b/s.

Outlook

We retain BUY rating amid wider opportunity at play with Kubota coming on board as co-promoter and keenly await the medium term growth plan. Revising our estimates, we now value Escorts Kubota Ltd at SOTP-based TP of Rs 2,330 (25x P/E on core FY24E EPS; earlier TP: Rs 2,390).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Escorts Kubota - 07-11-2022 - icici