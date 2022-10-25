English
    Buy Eris Lifesciences; target of Rs 850: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Eris Lifesciences has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 850 in its research report dated October 25, 2022.

    October 25, 2022 / 02:34 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Eris Lifesciences


    Eris Lifesciences (ERIS) reported moderate operating profit (up 5% YoY), due to higher promotional expenses from new launches. However, we believe benefits of operating leverage will play out, as revenue scales up from these launches. Further acquisition of Oaknet gives Eris an entry in the derma segment, currently operating at sub optimal profitability. Eris’s turnaround of Strides acquired portfolio provides comfort for similar execution. Further, the company continues to outperform cardio metabolic market (60% of its total revenues) which expects robust growth over next 3-4 years with wide patent expiration opportunities.


    Outlook


    We maintain our ‘BUY’ rating at TP of Rs850, valuing 16x EV/EBITDA on Sept FY24E.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #Eris Lifesciences #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Oct 25, 2022 02:34 pm
