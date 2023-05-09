Buy Equitas Small Finance; target of Rs 87: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Equitas Small Finance
Equitas Small Finance Bank (EQUITASB) reported 59% YoY growth in PAT to INR1.9b (7% beat) in 4QFY23, driven by healthy NII and other income, resulting in a 26% beat in PPoP. The bank utilized higher other income to increase its provision coverage to 56%. Margin expanded 9bp QoQ to 9.1%. Business growth picked up and AUM grew 12% QoQ to INR279b, led by healthy traction in most segments. NBFC posted a strong growth of 36% QoQ. The momentum in deposits remained intact with 9% growth QoQ, though CASA moderated to 42.3% (v/s 46.2% in 3QFY23). On the asset quality front, slippages declined owing to healthy recoveries/ upgrades and write-offs, resulting in an improvement in GNPA/NNPA ratios by 87bp/61bp QoQ to 2.8%/1.2%. Restructured book stood at INR2.3b (~1% of loans) v/s INR15b in FY22. We maintain our estimates and project RoA/RoE of 2.1%/16.6% for FY25. Maintain BUY.
Outlook
We estimate RoA/RoE of 2.1%/16.6% in FY25. We maintain BUY with a revised TP of INR87 (1.6x Sep’24E ABV).
