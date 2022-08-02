English
    Buy Equitas Small Finance Bank; target of Rs 62: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Equitas Small Finance Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 62 in its research report dated July 30, 2022.

    August 02, 2022 / 05:38 PM IST
    The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

    Emkay Global Financial's research report on Equitas Small Finance Bank


    Equitas Small Finance Bank (Equitas) reported lower PAT of Rs0.97bn (vs. estimate of Rs1.13bn) mainly due to lower other income and higher-than-expected provisions, including on restructured loans. GNPA ratio was down 14bps qoq to 4.1%, while specific PCR improved to 49% as the bank intends to gradually increase it to 70%. Healthy credit growth at 22% yoy/6% qoq mainly led by growth in VF and small business loans. Growth in MFI was relatively moderate amid change in RBI’s regulations. The bank plans to grow its secured book (including housing), which will have some impact on its margins in the long run, partly offset by moderation in credit cost to support RoAs. The reverse merger of the holdco (Equitas holdings) with bank is progressing well with NCLT approval in place. Management expects the merger to be completed before FY23- end. Recently, the RBI granted one-year term extension to the Founder cum MD and CEO, while the bank is in search of potential replacement with a career banker.



    Outlook


    We expect the bank’s RoA/RoE to improve to 1.7%-2%/11-16% over FY23-25E from a low of 1.1%/7% in FY21, mainly led by better growth, operating leverage, and lower LLP. We retain Buy with a slight cut in the TP of Equitas SFB to Rs62, based on 1.5x FY24E ABV (vs. Rs67 earlier-on). Effectively, the TP of Equitas holdings has been cut to Rs136 from Rs146. We retain our Buy rating.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Equitas Small Finance Bank #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 2, 2022 05:36 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.