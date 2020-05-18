Buy Equitas Holdings; target of Rs 65: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Equitas Holdings

In 4QFY20, EQUITAS provided higher than required provisions toward COVID-19, which affected earnings despite strong NII/PPoP growth. Inspite of the lockdown in the last few days of Mar'20, AUM growth was steady at 31% YoY. We remain cautious of EQUITAS' asset quality trends in the near term as 98.3% of borrowers have availed moratorium (93% of portfolio value). We cut our FY21/FY22E PAT estimate to primarily factor in higher delinquency trend and moderation in loan growth. Maintain Buy.

Outlook

We estimate credit cost to rise sharply to 2.7% for FY21E. We, thus, cut our PAT estimates by 45%/37% for FY21/FY22E. We revise our TP to INR65 (0.8x FY22 ABV). Maintain Buy.

