App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 01:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Equitas Holdings; target of Rs 65: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Equitas Holdings has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 65 in its research report dated July 05, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global Financial's report on Equitas Holdings


In its Q1FY21 business update, Equitas has reported healthy deposit (ex-CD) growth of 11% qoq to Rs114.7bn, led by strong traction in Retail TD (17% qoq) in line with the management’s strategy to focus on granular retail deposits. The moratorium in value terms has fallen from 93% in April’20 to ~50% in June’20, the improvement was witnessed across business segments (MFI at 56% from 100%, small business loans (SBL) at 42% from 87% and VF at 65-70% from 90%). The moratorium as well as business resumption led to reduction in the SMA/overdue pool across products. Collection efficiency has improved in the MFI business to 44% for June EMIs, while the balance remaining in auto-moratorium (56%). Monthly fresh disbursements picked up in June 20 mainly in MFI, VF and SBL.



Outlook


We retain our Buy rating with a revised TP of Rs65 (up from Rs54), based on 0.7x FY22 ABV, given better deposit traction after a scare across SFBs in Q4, which should help the bank in the long run to protect its margins/RoA. However, asset quality performance and listing its SFB will remain key monitorable in the near term.




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 6, 2020 01:26 pm

tags #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Equitas Holdings #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.