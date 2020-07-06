Buy Equitas Holdings; target of Rs 65: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Equitas Holdings

In its Q1FY21 business update, Equitas has reported healthy deposit (ex-CD) growth of 11% qoq to Rs114.7bn, led by strong traction in Retail TD (17% qoq) in line with the management’s strategy to focus on granular retail deposits. The moratorium in value terms has fallen from 93% in April’20 to ~50% in June’20, the improvement was witnessed across business segments (MFI at 56% from 100%, small business loans (SBL) at 42% from 87% and VF at 65-70% from 90%). The moratorium as well as business resumption led to reduction in the SMA/overdue pool across products. Collection efficiency has improved in the MFI business to 44% for June EMIs, while the balance remaining in auto-moratorium (56%). Monthly fresh disbursements picked up in June 20 mainly in MFI, VF and SBL.

Outlook

We retain our Buy rating with a revised TP of Rs65 (up from Rs54), based on 0.7x FY22 ABV, given better deposit traction after a scare across SFBs in Q4, which should help the bank in the long run to protect its margins/RoA. However, asset quality performance and listing its SFB will remain key monitorable in the near term.



