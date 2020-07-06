Buy Equitas Holdings; target of Rs 65: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Equitas Holdings has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 65 in its research report dated July 05, 2020.
Emkay Global Financial's report on Equitas Holdings
In its Q1FY21 business update, Equitas has reported healthy deposit (ex-CD) growth of 11% qoq to Rs114.7bn, led by strong traction in Retail TD (17% qoq) in line with the management’s strategy to focus on granular retail deposits. The moratorium in value terms has fallen from 93% in April’20 to ~50% in June’20, the improvement was witnessed across business segments (MFI at 56% from 100%, small business loans (SBL) at 42% from 87% and VF at 65-70% from 90%). The moratorium as well as business resumption led to reduction in the SMA/overdue pool across products. Collection efficiency has improved in the MFI business to 44% for June EMIs, while the balance remaining in auto-moratorium (56%). Monthly fresh disbursements picked up in June 20 mainly in MFI, VF and SBL.
Outlook
We retain our Buy rating with a revised TP of Rs65 (up from Rs54), based on 0.7x FY22 ABV, given better deposit traction after a scare across SFBs in Q4, which should help the bank in the long run to protect its margins/RoA. However, asset quality performance and listing its SFB will remain key monitorable in the near term.
