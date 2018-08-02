App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Equitas Holdings; target of Rs 214: Edelweiss

Edelweiss bullish on Equitas Holdings has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 214 in its research report dated July 30, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Edelweiss' research report on Equitas Holdings


Equitas Holdings’ (Equitas) Q1FY19 results confirm its strong resolve to transition into a small finance bank. Accordingly, earnings came in line, despite amortising PSLC income and up-fronting borrowings. Key highlights: a) MFI book run-down was arrested (after six quarters) with increase of 6% QoQ; this, along with robust momentum in non-MFI businesses (60% YoY growth) led to 27% YoY growth in overall advances; b) tracking historical Q1 trends, GNPLs, rose to 2.84% (2.7% in FY18); c) on liability front, while Equitas up-fronted refinancing for funding robust growth, CASA too grew >12% QoQ and now comprises >15% of borrowings; and d) cost/income fell to < 76% (80% in FY18) as costs have started to stabilise.


Outlook


Benefits of successful execution - operating leverage and strengthening liability franchise, bolsters confidence and could lead re-rating. Maintain ‘BUY’.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Aug 2, 2018 03:38 pm

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Equitas Holdings

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.