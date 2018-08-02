Buy Equitas Holdings; target of Rs 214: Edelweiss

Edelweiss bullish on Equitas Holdings has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 214 in its research report dated July 30, 2018.
Edelweiss' research report on Equitas Holdings
Equitas Holdings’ (Equitas) Q1FY19 results confirm its strong resolve to transition into a small finance bank. Accordingly, earnings came in line, despite amortising PSLC income and up-fronting borrowings. Key highlights: a) MFI book run-down was arrested (after six quarters) with increase of 6% QoQ; this, along with robust momentum in non-MFI businesses (60% YoY growth) led to 27% YoY growth in overall advances; b) tracking historical Q1 trends, GNPLs, rose to 2.84% (2.7% in FY18); c) on liability front, while Equitas up-fronted refinancing for funding robust growth, CASA too grew >12% QoQ and now comprises >15% of borrowings; and d) cost/income fell to < 76% (80% in FY18) as costs have started to stabilise.
Outlook
Benefits of successful execution - operating leverage and strengthening liability franchise, bolsters confidence and could lead re-rating. Maintain ‘BUY’.
