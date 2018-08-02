Buy Equitas Holdings; target of Rs 214: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Equitas Holdings

Equitas Holdings’ (Equitas) Q1FY19 results confirm its strong resolve to transition into a small finance bank. Accordingly, earnings came in line, despite amortising PSLC income and up-fronting borrowings. Key highlights: a) MFI book run-down was arrested (after six quarters) with increase of 6% QoQ; this, along with robust momentum in non-MFI businesses (60% YoY growth) led to 27% YoY growth in overall advances; b) tracking historical Q1 trends, GNPLs, rose to 2.84% (2.7% in FY18); c) on liability front, while Equitas up-fronted refinancing for funding robust growth, CASA too grew >12% QoQ and now comprises >15% of borrowings; and d) cost/income fell to < 76% (80% in FY18) as costs have started to stabilise.

Outlook

Benefits of successful execution - operating leverage and strengthening liability franchise, bolsters confidence and could lead re-rating. Maintain ‘BUY’.

