Buy Equitas Holdings; target of Rs 160: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Equitas Holdings

EQUITAS reported PAT of INR687m (+97.3% YoY, 2% below our estimate), largely driven by lower provisions of INR249m. PPoP of INR1.3b (+87.3% YoY) was driven by healthy NII and other income growth. Opex of INR2.8b (+22.6% YoY) was slightly elevated, driving the CI ratio to 68.5% (+43bp QoQ). For FY19, NII/PPoP/PAT recovered to INR11.8b/INR4.3b/INR2.2b, following a muted performance in FY18.

Outlook

We reiterate our Buy rating with a TP of INR160, based on 1.9x Mar’21E ABV of INR85 per share.

