Buy EPL; target of Rs 210: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on EPL

EPLL reported a muted operating performance (EBITDA margins expanded marginally by 10bp YoY), on account of a drag in margins from EAP and Europe which was offset by AMESA and America, while revenue improved 7%, on the back of a broad-based growth across all regions, except EAP. Factoring in muted 3QFY23 earnings, we lower our earnings estimates for FY23/FY24/FY25 by 1%/8%/5%, respectively.

Outlook

We value the stock at 19x Dec’24 EPS to arrive at our TP of INR210. We reiterate our Buy rating on the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. EPL - 08 -02 - 2023 - moti

Broker Research