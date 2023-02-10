English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy EPL; target of Rs 210: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on EPL recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 210 in its research report dated February 07, 2023.

    Broker Research
    February 10, 2023 / 02:50 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on EPL

    EPLL reported a muted operating performance (EBITDA margins expanded marginally by 10bp YoY), on account of a drag in margins from EAP and Europe which was offset by AMESA and America, while revenue improved 7%, on the back of a broad-based growth across all regions, except EAP.  Factoring in muted 3QFY23 earnings, we lower our earnings estimates for FY23/FY24/FY25 by 1%/8%/5%, respectively.

    Outlook

    We value the stock at 19x Dec’24 EPS to arrive at our TP of INR210. We reiterate our Buy rating on the stock.