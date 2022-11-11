Buy EPL; target of Rs 200: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on EPL

EPLL reported a subdued operating performance (a contraction of 270bp YoY), led by input cost pressures and a currency devaluation, while revenue improved by 9% on back of strong demand and price hikes across regions.

Outlook

We largely maintain our FY23/FY24 earnings estimate and maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR200.

