English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Stock Market Live: HDFC Twins On Fire, What Drives The Rally?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy EPL; target of Rs 200: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on EPL recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 200 in its research report dated November 08, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 11, 2022 / 01:49 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on EPL


    EPLL reported a subdued operating performance (a contraction of 270bp YoY), led by input cost pressures and a currency devaluation, while revenue improved by 9% on back of strong demand and price hikes across regions.


    Outlook


    We largely maintain our FY23/FY24 earnings estimate and maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR200.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    EPL - 08-11-2022 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #EPL #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 01:49 pm