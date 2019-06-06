App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 02:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Entertainment Network; target of Rs 696: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Entertainment Network has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 696 in its research report dated Jun 01, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on Entertainment Network


ENIL’s revenue at Rs 1.75bn grew by 10.3% YoY. Radio (FCT) business revenue was at Rs 1bn (flat YoY) and non-FCT at Rs 0.75bn (+27%). For FY19, radio revenue stood at ~Rs 4.1bn (+13% YoY) and non-FCT at ~Rs 2.1bn (1/3rd of the business). Majority of the growth in Radio is contributed by newly launched Phase III, batch I stations in FY18. In our view, growth in established 35 stations is ~3-4%. ENIL’s core radio business has continued to struggle over last two years. We believe this is owing to mgmt persistence for higher pricing during tough macro-environment; a strategy ill-timed in our view. Non-FCT (solutions) business continues to grow well but has lower margin (~13% in FY19). Mgmt targets to improve margin to 30% in medium term with stable fixed costs, economies of scale and target of ~20% revenue growth. EBITDA grew by 14.3% % YoY to Rs 431mn. This was primarily led by reversal in employee costs due to failure to meet internal
targets. As usual, mgmt guides for ~15% revenue growth and ~20-25% in EBITDA. Revenue growth to be led by ~8- 10% growth in Radio and 20% in non-FCT. We believe this is doable, but are conservative in our estimates.


Outlook


Entertainment Network (ENIL) 4QFY19 was in-line but weak with flat advertising revenue in core radio business (MBL 7.8%). Maintain faith. BUY with TP of Rs 696 (+37%) @ 25x FY21E P/FCFE.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jun 6, 2019 02:18 pm

tags #Buy #Entertainment Network #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.