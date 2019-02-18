App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2019 02:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Entertainment Network (India); target of Rs 776: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Entertainment Network (India) has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 776 in its research report dated February 07, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Entertainment Network (India)


Entertainment Network India Ltd (ENIL's) topline increased 35.9% YoY to Rs2,009.0mn due to delayed festive impact (revenue deferment from 2QFY19), improving utilization and increasing share of non-FCT business (two international concerts were done during the quarter). However, EBITDA margins declined 400 bps YoY to 20.1% due to losses on batch 2 stations and international concerts. We increase our revenue estimates by 5%/3% for FY19E/FY20E given back ended revenue accretive nature of non-FCT business (share is rising) and improving utilization (legacy/batch1/batch 2 stations have seen increase in utilization to 97%/38%/12% in 3QFY19). However, we reduce our EBITDA estimates by 7%/8% for FY19E/FY20E given ENIL's renewed focus on non-FCT business (aim to increase the share to 40-45% over next 4-5 years) which is margin dilutive. We expect sales and PAT to grow at a CAGR of 15% and 41% over FY18-21E. We value the stock at 18.5x FY20 EBITDA of Rs1.8bn to arrive at per share value of Rs764 per share. Our DCF enabled per share value stands at Rs788 per share.


Outlook


We arrive at blended TP (50% weight to each methodology) of Rs776 (Rs832 earlier) per share. Maintain BUY.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Feb 18, 2019 02:10 pm

tags #Buy #Entertainment Network India #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.