Buy Entertainment Network (India); target of Rs 776: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Entertainment Network (India)

Entertainment Network India Ltd (ENIL's) topline increased 35.9% YoY to Rs2,009.0mn due to delayed festive impact (revenue deferment from 2QFY19), improving utilization and increasing share of non-FCT business (two international concerts were done during the quarter). However, EBITDA margins declined 400 bps YoY to 20.1% due to losses on batch 2 stations and international concerts. We increase our revenue estimates by 5%/3% for FY19E/FY20E given back ended revenue accretive nature of non-FCT business (share is rising) and improving utilization (legacy/batch1/batch 2 stations have seen increase in utilization to 97%/38%/12% in 3QFY19). However, we reduce our EBITDA estimates by 7%/8% for FY19E/FY20E given ENIL's renewed focus on non-FCT business (aim to increase the share to 40-45% over next 4-5 years) which is margin dilutive. We expect sales and PAT to grow at a CAGR of 15% and 41% over FY18-21E. We value the stock at 18.5x FY20 EBITDA of Rs1.8bn to arrive at per share value of Rs764 per share. Our DCF enabled per share value stands at Rs788 per share.

Outlook

We arrive at blended TP (50% weight to each methodology) of Rs776 (Rs832 earlier) per share. Maintain BUY.

