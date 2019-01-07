App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2019 01:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Engineers India with 30% return: Rudra Shares

The order pipeline remains strong with several domestic projects led by Greenfield and Brownfield expansion of refineries and revival of fertilizer plants.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Rudra Shares and Stock Brokers

Engineers India is emerging with lots of opportunities in various segments. Its order backlog rose 37 percent, while order inflow jumped 250 percent on the back of company securing its largest-ever order worth Rs 55 billion for HPCL petrochemical complex in Barmer (Rajasthan).

Notably, the order pipeline remains strong with several domestic projects led by Greenfield and Brownfield expansion of refineries and revival of fertilizer plants.

Though, EBITDA declined 34 percent mainly due to higher revenue-mix of low-margin turnkey projects.

related news

Some of the projects, which are being targeted for next two years, are Panipat Refinery expansion from 15 to 25 MMTPA, the Cauvery Basin Refinery of CPCL (this is a 9 MMTPA refinery) and Numaligarh Refinery Expansion.

Considering strong order book, cash-rich, debt-free balance sheet, major orders in pipeline, healthy revenue outlook, consistent dividend payouts, and emerging opportunities in various segments with a focus on diversification into various sectors, EIL is available at an attractive valuation amongst its peers.

As per P/E valuation, the fair value of the share turns around to be Rs 165 in the medium term.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 7, 2019 01:50 pm

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.