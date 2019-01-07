Buy Engineers India with 30% return: Rudra Shares

Rudra Shares and Stock Brokers

Engineers India is emerging with lots of opportunities in various segments. Its order backlog rose 37 percent, while order inflow jumped 250 percent on the back of company securing its largest-ever order worth Rs 55 billion for HPCL petrochemical complex in Barmer (Rajasthan).

Notably, the order pipeline remains strong with several domestic projects led by Greenfield and Brownfield expansion of refineries and revival of fertilizer plants.

Though, EBITDA declined 34 percent mainly due to higher revenue-mix of low-margin turnkey projects.

Some of the projects, which are being targeted for next two years, are Panipat Refinery expansion from 15 to 25 MMTPA, the Cauvery Basin Refinery of CPCL (this is a 9 MMTPA refinery) and Numaligarh Refinery Expansion.

Considering strong order book, cash-rich, debt-free balance sheet, major orders in pipeline, healthy revenue outlook, consistent dividend payouts, and emerging opportunities in various segments with a focus on diversification into various sectors, EIL is available at an attractive valuation amongst its peers.

As per P/E valuation, the fair value of the share turns around to be Rs 165 in the medium term.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.