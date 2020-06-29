App
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 06:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Engineers India; target of Rs 92: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Engineers India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 92 in its research report dated June 27, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Engineers India


Engineers India (EIL) reported overall decent set of Q4FY20 numbers. Standalone revenues came in at Rs 853.8 crore with strong growth of 39.4% YoY. Consultancy and turnkey (LSTK) segments contributed 47%, 53%, respectively. While for FY20 revenue grew 31% to Rs 3203.1 crore YoY with 49% contribution from consultancy and 51% from turnkey segment. Absolute EBITDA came in at Rs 111 crore, up 19% YoY while overall EBITDA margin came in at 13%, down 220 bps YoY mainly due to a change in the business mix. Consultancy and turnkey segments reported EBIT margins of 34.2% (vs. 28.7% in Q4FY19) and 2.9% (vs. 6.3% in Q4FY19), respectively. EIL reported PAT at Rs 116.5 crore, up 22.8% YoY. Other income grew 14.9%, YoY to Rs 68.5 crore. For FY20, PAT grew 16.3% to Rs 430.3 crore YoY.


Outlook


We value EIL at 11.5x P/E on FY22E EPS of Rs 8.0 with a revised target price of Rs 92/share and maintain BUY rating. Key risks: Any project related headwinds or delays in turnkey segment may further affect revenue growth.




Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 29, 2020 06:38 am

tags #Buy #Engineers India #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Known COVID-19 cases in Delhi at 83,077; global death toll crosses 5 lakh

Rajasthan family slapped Rs 6.26 lakh fine for inviting over 50 guests in marriage function

Universities should not conduct exams amid pandemic, online tests 'discriminatory': Kapil Sibal

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

