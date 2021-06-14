MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Engineers India target of Rs 129: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Engineers India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 129 in its research report dated June 09, 2021.

Broker Research
June 14, 2021 / 03:16 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Engineers India


Engineers India (EIL) reported healthy performance during 4Q, led by ramped up execution for its turnkey segment and robust operating performance. EBIT margins expanded by 274bps to 5.6% in Q4FY21, owing to strong execution and reversal of provisions. Despite pandemic, OI came in healthy at ~Rs7bn in 4Q resulting into management guidance of Rs15-16bn for FY21 being met. Order inflow mainly come from domestic consultancy segment (~93%). Management expects healthy ordering momentum as tender pipeline includes Petrochemcial expansion of BPCL and HMEL, MRPL refinery expansion, order from Rajasthan refinery, Kaveri basin (few package) and Bina refinery expansion to be awarded in FY22.


Outlook


We maintain our ‘Buy’ rating on stock with revised TP of Rs129 (Rs115 earlier) valuing the company at 12x FY23 EPS estimate. TP is largely changed due to revision in earning and impact of EPS on account of share buyback.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Engineers India #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Jun 14, 2021 03:16 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.