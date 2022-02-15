English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Endurance Technologies; target of Rs 1919: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Endurance Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1919 in its research report dated February 10, 2022.

    Broker Research
    February 15, 2022 / 01:26 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Endurance Technologies


    However, new business win remained strong for India (Rs 5.9b) and EU (Euro 53.9mn) in 9M. Company also forayed into new products like Drive shaft (commencing supply from May’22) and non-auto casting (new orders ~1b); also won orders from EV worth Rs 1.4b. We believe ENDU will continue to outperform the industry led by i) Addition of new and value added products (ABS, Drive shaft business and nonautomotive castings, clutch and brakes for 200cc+ MC etc.) ii) Ability to add new customers as well as increased penetration with existing customers (PV share in standalone revenue grew by 1%) and iii) Increased share of AM & Exports. Furthermore, company’s balance sheet is well placed to cash on inorganic opportunities, going ahead.


    Outlook


    We tweak FY23/24 EPS by 10%/1% and upgrade to ‘BUY’ after recent correction in the stock at revised TP of Rs1,919 (v/s Rs1,981) based on 29x (28x earlier) Dec’23 EPS, to factor in growth from new product addition, strong FCF generation and improving return ratios. ENDU’s 3QFY22 S/A revenues declined 1%YoY at Rs14.9b 7% ahead of PLe against 2W industry decline of 19.7%, in volume terms. Europe’s business revenues were impacted by low scale of operations due to chip shortage and declined 19.4%YoY at Euro 47.6mn.


    More Info on Trent

    Close

    Related stories


    At 12:15 hrs Endurance Technologies was quoting at Rs 1,320.50, down Rs 68.30, or 4.92 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,400.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,316.70.

    It was trading with volumes of 9,982 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 4,788 shares, an increase of 108.48 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 2.45 percent or Rs 34.95 at Rs 1,388.80.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,980.95 and 52-week low Rs 1,250.00 on 08 November, 2021 and 15 April, 2021, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 33.34 percent below its 52-week high and 5.64 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 18,574.53 crore.

    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Endurance Technologies #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 15, 2022 01:26 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.