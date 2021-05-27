MARKET NEWS

Buy Endurance Technologies; target of Rs 1750: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Endurance Technologies recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1750 in its research report dated May 20, 2021.

May 27, 2021 / 01:37 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Endurance Technologies


Endurance Technologies (ENDU) reported a strong all-round beat in 4QFY21, with both businesses surprising with their performances. While business recovery in the EU continues strongly, the India business is seeing the impact of the second COVID wave. ENDU’s outperformance of the underlying 2W industry would continue on the back of a content increase, the mining of recently added customers, and ABS supplies from 3QFY22.



Outlook


ENDU is the best proxy on the 2W industry in India. We maintain our estimates and a Buy rating, with TP of INR1,750.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: May 27, 2021 01:37 pm

