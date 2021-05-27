Buy Endurance Technologies; target of Rs 1750: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on Endurance Technologies

Endurance Technologies (ENDU) reported a strong all-round beat in 4QFY21, with both businesses surprising with their performances. While business recovery in the EU continues strongly, the India business is seeing the impact of the second COVID wave. ENDU’s outperformance of the underlying 2W industry would continue on the back of a content increase, the mining of recently added customers, and ABS supplies from 3QFY22.



Outlook

ENDU is the best proxy on the 2W industry in India. We maintain our estimates and a Buy rating, with TP of INR1,750.

