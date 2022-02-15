Buy Endurance Technologies; target of Rs 1696: Anand Rathi

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Anand Rathi's research report on Endurance Technologies

Endurance Technologies’ strong business growth momentum continues. Despite industry volumes declining, demand was strong across product categories. Semiconductor challenges are a near- to medium-term headwind. In the quarter, the company continued to win significant orders, started supplies to major OEMs, incl. electric, and added a new high-margin product for three- and four-wheeler applications.

Outlook

This augurs well for long-term growth. Accordingly, we upgrade our rating to a Buy, with a higher TP of Rs.1,696 (28x FY24e).

More Info on Trent

At 12:06 hrs Endurance Technologies was quoting at Rs 1,323.00, down Rs 65.80, or 4.74 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,400.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,316.70.

It was trading with volumes of 8,314 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 4,788 shares, an increase of 73.64 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 2.45 percent or Rs 34.95 at Rs 1,388.80.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,980.95 and 52-week low Rs 1,250.00 on 08 November, 2021 and 15 April, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 33.21 percent below its 52-week high and 5.84 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 18,609.69 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More