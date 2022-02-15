English
    Buy Endurance Technologies; target of Rs 1696: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on Endurance Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1696 in its research report dated February 09, 2022.

    February 15, 2022 / 12:09 PM IST
     
     
    Anand Rathi's research report on Endurance Technologies


    Endurance Technologies’ strong business growth momentum continues. Despite industry volumes declining, demand was strong across product categories. Semiconductor challenges are a near- to medium-term headwind. In the quarter, the company continued to win significant orders, started supplies to major OEMs, incl. electric, and added a new high-margin product for three- and four-wheeler applications.


    Outlook


    This augurs well for long-term growth. Accordingly, we upgrade our rating to a Buy, with a higher TP of Rs.1,696 (28x FY24e).


    At 12:06 hrs Endurance Technologies was quoting at Rs 1,323.00, down Rs 65.80, or 4.74 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,400.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,316.70.

    It was trading with volumes of 8,314 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 4,788 shares, an increase of 73.64 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 2.45 percent or Rs 34.95 at Rs 1,388.80.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,980.95 and 52-week low Rs 1,250.00 on 08 November, 2021 and 15 April, 2021, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 33.21 percent below its 52-week high and 5.84 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 18,609.69 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    #Anand Rathi #Buy #Endurance Technologies #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 15, 2022 12:09 pm

