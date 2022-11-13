Buy Endurance Technologies; target of Rs 1680: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Endurance Technologies

2QFY23 consolidated performance was led by recovery in India operations, which was diluted by weakness in the EU operations and consolidation of Maxwell Energy. While ENDU has been winning new orders both in the India and EU markets, the recent acquisition of Maxwell opened up new opportunities in the electronic business (BMS, telematics etc.) for EVs.

Outlook

We have maintained our FY23 EPS estimates, but raise FY24 EPS estimates to factor in for better-than-expected recovery in 2Ws and new order wins, as well as Maxwell acquisition (loss making). We reiterate our Buy rating with a TP of INR1,680 (27x Sep’24E EPS).

