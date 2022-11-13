English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition @1499 for Pro from 16th Nov’22
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Endurance Technologies; target of Rs 1680: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Endurance Technologies recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1680 in its research report dated November 09, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 13, 2022 / 11:43 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Endurance Technologies


    2QFY23 consolidated performance was led by recovery in India operations, which was diluted by weakness in the EU operations and consolidation of Maxwell Energy. While ENDU has been winning new orders both in the India and EU markets, the recent acquisition of Maxwell opened up new opportunities in the electronic business (BMS, telematics etc.) for EVs.


    Outlook


    We have maintained our FY23 EPS estimates, but raise FY24 EPS estimates to factor in for better-than-expected recovery in 2Ws and new order wins, as well as Maxwell acquisition (loss making). We reiterate our Buy rating with a TP of INR1,680 (27x Sep’24E EPS).


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Endurance Technologies - 08-11-2022 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Endurance Technologies #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Nov 13, 2022 11:43 am