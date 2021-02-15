Buy Endurance Technologies; target of Rs 1662: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Endurance Technologies

ENDU’s 3QFY21 consol results exceeded our revenue/EBITDA/PAT estimates by 9%/7%/9% led by beat in S/A and Europe business along with better margin delivery. We believe, driven by new customer wins and technology led increase in content, ENDU will continue to outperform the underlying 2W industry in India. It is targeting significant capacity additions in high value added products like disc brakes and alloy wheels to not only capture import substitute opportunities but to offer price competitive products also. With gradual increase in average kit value, we expect revenue/EBITDA/PAT to grow at 10.4%/13.8%/18% CAGR over FY20-23E.

Outlook

We raise FY22/23 EPS by 6.6%/8% to factor in increased volumes from brakes and alloy wheel segment. Maintain BUY with revised TP of Rs1,662 (v/s Rs1,540).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.