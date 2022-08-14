English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Endurance Technologies; target of Rs 1650: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Endurance Technologies recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1650 in its research report dated August 11, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 14, 2022 / 12:13 PM IST
    Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

    Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Endurance Technologies


    Operating performance in 1QFY23 was affected by higher RM costs and a weaker mix in the domestic market. While ENDU has been winning new orders (in the domestic and export market), the recent acquisition of Maxwell has opened up new opportunities in the Electronic business (BMS, telematics, etc.) for EVs. We have cut our FY23/FY24 EPS estimate by 16%/5% to reflect: a) impact of semiconductor shortages on premium 2Ws in India, b) higher RM cost impact till 2QFY23, and c) greater energy cost inflation in India and the EU. We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR1,620 (27x Jun’24E EPS).


    Outlook


    The stock trades at 37x/25.7x FY23E/FY24E consolidated EPS. We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR1,650 (27x Sep’24E consolidated EPS).


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Endurance Technologies - 120822 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Endurance Technologies #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 14, 2022 12:13 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.