    Buy Endurance Technologies; target of Rs 1650: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Endurance Technologies recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1650 in its research report dated May 18, 2023.

    May 20, 2023 / 09:48 PM IST
    Buy

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Endurance Technologies

    ENDU posted EBITDA margin expansion in the India and EU businesses in 4QFY23. As a result, consol. EBITDA margin grew 140bp QoQ to 12.8% (est. 12.1%). We expect ENDU to sustain margin at the current level, aided by a recovery in the underlying industries, ramp-up in new orders and falling energy costs in EU (lower by 25% QoQ so far).

    Outlook

    We raise our FY24E/25E EPS by 5.8%/5.2% to factor in a gradual recovery in EU PV production, lower energy prices and favorable currency benefits. Maintain BUY with a TP of INR1,650 (27x Mar’25E EPS).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

